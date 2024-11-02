The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.81. 7,944,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,926. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

