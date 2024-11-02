The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

