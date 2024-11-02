Threshold Price Reaches $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $201.61 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,444.18 or 1.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

