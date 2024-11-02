Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $202.68 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $202.68 million and $5.28 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,283.55 or 1.00208454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012135 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02076528 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $5,598,290.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

