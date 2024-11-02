Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. 435,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,440,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

