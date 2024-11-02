Tnf LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $453.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

