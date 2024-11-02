Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.26.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,638,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,178,202.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,638,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,202.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,721 shares of company stock worth $37,996,988. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,959 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 39.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 483,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

