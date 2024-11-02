TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 257,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 738,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRMD

TORM Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TORM by 76.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.