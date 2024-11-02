Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 264,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.20 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.