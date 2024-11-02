Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as high as C$1.84. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 98,130 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$68.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$758.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

