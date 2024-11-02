TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $237.13 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.91 billion and approximately $237.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000896 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,453,630,865 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
