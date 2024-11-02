TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 13.41.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TRU Precious Metals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.