Truist Financial Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UBER traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 33,542,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,420. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

