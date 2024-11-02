Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

NYSE:CLH opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.26. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $146.66 and a twelve month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

