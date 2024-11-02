Truist Financial Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $250.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $162.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.