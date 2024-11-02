TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.50 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.63). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.31), with a volume of 265,195 shares changing hands.

TUI Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

