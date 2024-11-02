Turbo Price Tops $0.0079 (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $548.47 million and approximately $83.61 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,276.77 or 0.99981622 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,255.73 or 0.99951260 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00852514 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $109,621,516.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

