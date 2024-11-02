TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$112.42 million for the quarter.

TVA Group Price Performance

TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

Get TVA Group alerts:

About TVA Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.