TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$112.42 million for the quarter.
TVA Group Price Performance
TVA Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.
About TVA Group
