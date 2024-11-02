Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

