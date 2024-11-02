UBS Group Increases Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $51.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.