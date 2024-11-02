UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, Zacks reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,415. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.