UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 1,365,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,415. UBS Group has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

