UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $44.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get UDR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. UDR has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,137,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.