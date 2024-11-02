United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMC

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 30.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 178,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.