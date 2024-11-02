United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.58. 482,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,617.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

