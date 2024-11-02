United States Steel (NYSE:X) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

X traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

