US Bancorp DE Buys 4,456 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

