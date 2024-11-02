US Bancorp DE Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $245.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $185.96 and a 12 month high of $252.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
