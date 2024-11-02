US Bancorp DE Has $23.62 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 521.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

