US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
UTHY opened at $43.26 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
