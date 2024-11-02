US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

UTHY opened at $43.26 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

