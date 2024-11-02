Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $428.48 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $549.47. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

