VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Declares Dividend of $0.23

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOB opened at $50.39 on Friday. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

