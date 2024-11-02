VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,189,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 667,409 shares.The stock last traded at $25.49 and had previously closed at $25.51.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

