Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $385.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $274.59 and a 52 week high of $397.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.