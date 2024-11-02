Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,778,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,853. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

