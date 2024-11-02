Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Lifted by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 79,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.