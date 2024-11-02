Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOT stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $185.96 and a twelve month high of $252.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.