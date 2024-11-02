Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,719. The firm has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $210.85 and a one year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.