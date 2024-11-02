Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $210.85 and a one year high of $289.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.71 and a 200-day moving average of $269.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

