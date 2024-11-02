Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Position Raised by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
VUSB stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
