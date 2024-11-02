Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 229,790,234 shares trading hands.

Vast Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Vast Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.