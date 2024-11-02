Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 15,039,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 42,027,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 45.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £948,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

