Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Veralto were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $66.69 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

