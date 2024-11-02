Veren Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:VRN)

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Veren Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VRN stock opened at C$6.94 on Friday. Veren has a fifty-two week low of C$6.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRN. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Veren from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Veren from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

