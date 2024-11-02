Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

