VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. VF has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VF will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of VF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 677,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

