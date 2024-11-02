Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 1303040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

