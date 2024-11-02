VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.91 and traded as high as $54.06. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

