VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.91 and traded as high as $54.06. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 485 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
