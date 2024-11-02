Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

