Vigilare Wealth Management Has $39 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 216.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,715 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV

